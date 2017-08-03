IDs In Waterbury Crash

August 3, 2017 2:11 PM

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Two Waterbury men have been killed a head-on collision that also injured three others.

The Waterbury Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2u7tuEh) that police identified the victims on Thursday as 32-year-old Norman Roberts and 47-year-old George Martinez.

Roberts had been driving east on Homer Street in a Hyundai at around 7 p.m. Wednesday when his car collided with Martinez’s Subaru, which was heading the
opposite direction. Both drivers were killed and three passengers in Martinez’s car were injured.

Police say Martinez’s 10-year-old daughter is in the hospital and her condition has improved from critical to stable. Another passenger, 43-year-old Zairano
Martinez, is also recovering at the hospital and Martinez’s 18-year-old daughter was treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters had to cut off the Subaru’s roof to rescue the passengers. The crash remains under investigation.

