Hampton Burglary Suspects at Large

(Willimantic, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– State police, with the assistance of Willimantic police, are looking for two men who burglarized a home in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:20 p.m., State Police was called to a home on Brook Road in Hampton, after a someone saw a suspicious car in a neighbors driveway. The two men in the car are described by authorities as white males, and they stole liquor, electronics, and jewelry from the home before speeding off.

Cops quickly determined that the car was registered to a man who lived at a home on Birch St in Willimantic. Around 1 p.m., Willimantic police joined State Police at the home, and tried to gain access to the third floor apartment where the suspect lived. They could hear what sounded like furniture being pushed up against the door.

Police tried for several hours to make contact with the suspect. They called him, and even used a loud speaker to try and convince the man to surrender. Finally, they got into the apartment but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The investigation continues, as police continue to search today for the two suspects.