Four Escape Early-Morning Fire In Stafford

STAFFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Four people escaped a multi-family home that went up in flames early Thursday in Stafford.
Fire Marshal Thomas Finch says the blaze at 23 High Street broke out before dawn and the home was fully involved in a matter of minutes.
Though the homeowner was in North Carolina on vacation, Finch says four tenants who were home were able to escape safely– thanks in part to a smoke detector that alerted one tenant, who then evacuated the other three.
Officials say the blaze appears to have started in the basement of the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Finch says the home is a complete loss and officials were proceeding with paperwork to condemn the dwelling and tear it down.