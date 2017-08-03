Boat Explosion Sends 3 Girls To Hospital With Burns

WATERFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials say an explosion on a boat in Connecticut sent three girls to the hospital with burns.
The Day reports the explosion happened Monday as the boat was being refueled at the Niantic Bay Boat Valet.
The girls were taken to a New London hospital for treatment. Officials say they are ages 12, 13 and 14. The 73-year-old grandfather of one of the girls was also on the boat at the time of explosion.
Environmental Conservation Police and the Waterford fire marshal are investigating.
