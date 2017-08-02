UConn Trustees Vote On Torrington Campus

(Torrington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The former University of Connecticut-Torrington satellite campus will be turned over to the city.
UConn trustees voted unanimously today in favor of the proposal.
The trustees last year opted to close the campus and move the 88 full-time students to waterbury and storrs, the result of declining enrollment.
UConn spokesman Tom Breen says the transaction was a smooth process.
Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone says preliminarily, they’re looking at part of the campus to continue to be used for educational purposes, but that will ultimately be the call of Torrington city officials.