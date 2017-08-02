Torrington Delays Start Of School

TORRINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Public schools in Torrington will open three days later than originally planned.
Officials say the start of school will be Tuesday, September 5– the day after Labor Day. All staff will first report on August 28. With no state budget in place, officials hope that the delay will allow the budget picture to become more certain.
The three days will be made up on the other end of the school year, with the last day of school being pushed from June 18 to June 21, 2018.