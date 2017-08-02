Weather Warning: Flash Food watch is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8pm Wednesday. Read More

Torrington Delays Start Of School

August 2, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: schools, state budget, Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Public schools in Torrington will open three days later than originally planned.

Officials say the start of school will be Tuesday, September 5– the day after Labor Day. All staff will first report on August 28. With no state budget in place, officials hope that the delay will allow the budget picture to become more certain.

The three days will be made up on the other end of the school year, with the last day of school being pushed from June 18 to June 21, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen