Teen Facing Manslaughter Charge In Pedestrian’s Death

August 2, 2017 8:19 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A teenager police say was driving a stolen SUV that struck a woman who later died is now facing a manslaughter charge.

Hartford police said Tuesday they obtained a warrant charging 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw with second-degree manslaughter. He previously had faced an assault charge.

Two people were struck by the SUV while standing at a Hartford bus stop on July 18. Police said the crash was caught on surveillance video.

One victim, 56-year-old Rosella Shuler, lost both her legs and then died at a Hartford hospital last weekend. The medical examiner’s office on Monday ruled the death a homicide.

Russaw is already in custody on $1 million bond for an unrelated murder charge. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

