Possible Connecticut Tortoise Trade Leads To Arrest In New York

August 2, 2017 10:11 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City say the man wanted for stealing a rare tortoise from an environmental center has turned himself in.

The Daily News reports a 36-year-old Queens man surrendered to police Tuesday. Police have charged the man with grand larceny and other offenses.

The African spurred tortoise that was taken from the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Queens last month was returned after an anonymous caller told police he received the animal in a tortoise trade in Connecticut.

Police are still trying to determine if the man stole the tortoise or was somehow involved in a trade.

