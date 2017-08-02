Police Around Connecticut Launch New Distracted Driving Campaign

(CBS Connecticut) – Another round of high-visibility distracted driving enforcement begins today. More than fifty Connecticut police departments are part of the U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign.
Aaron Swanson of the state Department of Transportation says getting caught with phone in hand behind the wheel will cost you.
“Connecticut’s fines for choosing to violate the cell phone laws are pretty stiff, they are $150 for a first time offense, $300 for second offenses, and $500 for third and subsequent offenses,” he stated.
The campaign runs now through August 16th. The initial results from a similar effort in April show a seventeen percent drop in cell phone use in areas targeted for enforcement.