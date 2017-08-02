Organizers: No Connecticut Veterans Parade For 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Citing financial challenges, organizers of the Connecticut Veterans Parade say the event will not occur this year.
“This was a difficult decision for our committee to make because the parade has been a labor of love for all of us,” said Ray Lilley, president of the Connecticut Veterans Fund. “But the rising costs of producing an event of this magnitude, combined with funding challenges, and the dwindling number of spectators who come out to cheer on a cold November day has brought us to this conclusion.”
The event has typically occurred in November in Hartford, and has been billed as the largest event of its kind in New England.
Instead, the Connecticut Veterans Fund is encouraging all veterans service organizations, military and veterans support groups, and individual veterans to participate in local annual Veterans Day observances.