Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tolland and Windham counties until 4:45pm; Flash Flood Warning for Litchfield County until 7pm; Flash Flood Watch for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 pm Wednesday. Read More

Governor’s Ceremony Celebrates Earlier Signing Of Criminal Justice Bills

August 2, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Criminal Justice, dannel malloy

(CBS Connecticut) — At the Faith Congregational Church in the north end of Hartford today, the governor hosted a ceremony celebrating his recent signing of nine criminal justice bills.

The ceremony included a ceremonial signing, although the bills were actually signed earlier.

Governor Dannel Malloy noted the support of liberal and conservative groups for the new laws.

A representative of the Yankee Institute said the new laws protect personal liberty, while helping reduce overspending on courts and prisons. An ACLU lawyer said the measures help to recognize the harm of mass incarceration.

One new law is intended to reduce the number of people held on bond in minor cases awaiting trial.

Another could stop underage prisoners from being held in solitary confinement, and reduce solitary confinement for other inmates.

The measures would also reduce the number of defendants spending time in jail on bond while relatively minor charges work their way through the court system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen