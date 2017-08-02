Governor’s Ceremony Celebrates Earlier Signing Of Criminal Justice Bills

(CBS Connecticut) — At the Faith Congregational Church in the north end of Hartford today, the governor hosted a ceremony celebrating his recent signing of nine criminal justice bills.

The ceremony included a ceremonial signing, although the bills were actually signed earlier.

Governor Dannel Malloy noted the support of liberal and conservative groups for the new laws.

A representative of the Yankee Institute said the new laws protect personal liberty, while helping reduce overspending on courts and prisons. An ACLU lawyer said the measures help to recognize the harm of mass incarceration.

One new law is intended to reduce the number of people held on bond in minor cases awaiting trial.

Another could stop underage prisoners from being held in solitary confinement, and reduce solitary confinement for other inmates.

The measures would also reduce the number of defendants spending time in jail on bond while relatively minor charges work their way through the court system.