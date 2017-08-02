Alleged Videotaping Of Minors Under Investigation

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities in Connecticut are investigating allegations of “possible inappropriate videotaping of minors” at a private Roman Catholic college.
Sacred Heart University said Wednesday that the minors were attending a camp on campus run by U.S. Sports Camps.
School officials say steps have been taken to “remove the individual who was allegedly involved.” It wasn’t immediately known whether the person suspected of taking the video is employed by the university or the camp. State and local police are investigating.
