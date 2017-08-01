Transportation Advocates Keep Wary Eye On Budget Process

August 1, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: budget stalemate, General Assembly, transportation

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A consortium of business leaders, universities and others are voicing concerns to the general assembly about transportation funding.

They’re concerned about spectre of revenue reductions and bond cap proposals.

Karen Burnaska, coordinator of the group Transit for Connecticut, says their concerns are twofold.

She says monies that had been previously approved earmarked for the fund area needed to keep it solvent.

Burnaska also says any revenue cuts could lead to a reduction in bus operations, impacting some 10-million riders annually as well as maintenance programs at the dot, among other areas.

The group has forwarded a message of its concerns to lawmakers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen