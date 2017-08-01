Transportation Advocates Keep Wary Eye On Budget Process

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A consortium of business leaders, universities and others are voicing concerns to the general assembly about transportation funding.
They’re concerned about spectre of revenue reductions and bond cap proposals.
Karen Burnaska, coordinator of the group Transit for Connecticut, says their concerns are twofold.
She says monies that had been previously approved earmarked for the fund area needed to keep it solvent.
Burnaska also says any revenue cuts could lead to a reduction in bus operations, impacting some 10-million riders annually as well as maintenance programs at the dot, among other areas.
The group has forwarded a message of its concerns to lawmakers.