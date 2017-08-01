Silver Alert Issued For Missing Granby Woman

August 1, 2017 9:17 PM
Filed Under: Granby, Silver Alert

(GRANBY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 48 year old Granby woman.Clara Hurley suffers from severe medical and cognitive issues and was last seen at home about 2 pm Tuesday.

 

Hurley is white , 5’3″130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.She was last seen wearing a tan peace summer dress.

She is believed to be operating a 2005 4 door black Toyota Camry, Connecticut registration 971-WGE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granby Police at 860-844-5335.

