Prof’s Comments Lead To Withdraws, Lost Donations

August 1, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Professor Johnny Williams, Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The president of a private college in Hartford, Connecticut, says several incoming students have withdrawn and about $200,000 in
donations has been lost due to the controversy surrounding a black professor’s social media posts about white supremacy.

Trinity College president Joanne Berger-Sweeney says 16 incoming students and a number of past donors cited the incident involving sociology professor Johnny
Williams as the reason behind their decisions.

Threats related to posts by Williams led the college to close its campus for one day in June.

Berger-Sweeney has said Williams shared a piece that concluded with a call to show indifference to the lives of bigots.

Williams said his posts were twisted to sound as though they referred to June’s congressional shooting in Virginia.

Berger-Sweeney said in July that Williams didn’t violate any policies.

