Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Litchfield County until 4:30 pm and Tolland and Windham counties until 4:45pm; Flash Flood Warning for Litchfield County until 7pm; Flash Flood Watch for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 pm Wednesday. Read More

Pet Talk: Respecting Dogs’ Boundaries

August 1, 2017 5:46 AM

On the latest edition of Pet Talk, Laurie shares her experience of scary noises coming out of her fireplace and has an interview with Jayne Neville from the Mount Vernon  Bird Sanctuary to solve the mystery and learn about Chimney Swifts.  Laurie also encourages people to respect dog’s boundary’s and treat them like adults and not perpetual puppies.

And a caller has a problem with getting topical flea and tick treatment on his cat, and another caller calls in with a flea and tick collar recommendation that worked well for her pets. What to do?

 

More from Pet Talk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen