Pet Talk: Respecting Dogs’ Boundaries

On the latest edition of Pet Talk, Laurie shares her experience of scary noises coming out of her fireplace and has an interview with Jayne Neville from the Mount Vernon Bird Sanctuary to solve the mystery and learn about Chimney Swifts. Laurie also encourages people to respect dog’s boundary’s and treat them like adults and not perpetual puppies.
And a caller has a problem with getting topical flea and tick treatment on his cat, and another caller calls in with a flea and tick collar recommendation that worked well for her pets. What to do?