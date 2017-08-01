Non-Profit State Providers Feel Budget Pain

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – As the state budget impasse drags on, non-profit social service providers are feeling the effects of deeper cuts.
Heather Gates, with Community Health Resources, also known as CHR, says a 2.5 percent cut took effect Tursdaycovering all programs funded by the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
“We are all, across our system, freezing positions, eliminating positions, trying to negotiate with DMHAS what our services are going to look like going forward,” gates told reporters at the Legislative Office Buidling.
Elsewhere, the Department of Social Services has eliminated 18 smaller programs– some affecting soup kitchens, according to the Connecticut Nonprofit Alliance. Officials say the longer the state budget stalemate drags on, the more noticable service reductions will become.