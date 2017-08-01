Man Arrested On Child Sex Charges

(Newtown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Newtown Police are charging a Danbury man after they say he turned himself Monday on child sex and other charges.
Police say 72-year-old Richard Saunders is charged with four counts each of risk of injury, sexual assault, and impairing the morals of children.
In a police statement, Saunders is said to have allegedly had sexual contact with minor children.
He was the subject of an investigation undertaken by a school resource officer based on reported incidents over the last several years, according to police.
Saunders’s bond was set at $100,000.