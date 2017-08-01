Hartford Cops Recover Stolen Vehicles

August 1, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: hartford, stolen vehicles

(Hartford, Conn. CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say they’ve recovered 16 stolen vehicles after conducting what they call a full day/night auto theft saturation within city limits.

Officials say 11 of those vehicles had keys inside at the time they were stolen.

Only five of the vehicles recovered were Hartford thefts, they say.

Seven suspects are now under arrest, facing larceny and other charges.

The total value of the stolen cars was put at over $145,000.

Hartford police say the reduction in auto thefts is at a nearly 14-percent decline from this time a year ago.

In addition, they seized four off-road vehicles, two dirt bikes and two ATVs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen