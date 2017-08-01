Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Litchfield County until 4:30 pm and Tolland and Windham counties until 4:45pm; Flash Flood Warning for Litchfield County until 7pm; Flash Flood Watch for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 8 pm Wednesday. Read More

Garden Talk: Gardeners vs. Forces of Nature

August 1, 2017 3:46 PM

Our gardening adventure continues to escalate. Alone and unafraid, (OK I’m afraid of those big wood spiders) we gardeners battle the forces of nature to a hopeful reward of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.  Deer, voles, squash bugs, chipmunks abound and who…. who will save us from this onslaught?  Not us!  We got spanked by a caller for being insensitive! Guess that bumps us from the Circle of Life.  But helpful hints were still given.

If you believe in the theory of modern climate change, why aren’t you supporting organic gardening and farming practices and products? More than that why isn’t every climate scientist preaching switching to organic farming methods….?  Find out what we think.

 

