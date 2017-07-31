Win Tickets To See Santana Live

July 31, 2017 4:30 AM By Jim Vicevich

Santana is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, August 19th, 2017 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Sound Off Connecticut with Jim Vicevich all week long…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 WTIC-AM and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen