Win Tickets To An Evening With Chicago

July 31, 2017 5:00 AM By Ray Dunaway

Chicago is coming to The Toyota Oakdale Theatre on August 6th and we want to send you to see the show.

“An Evening With Chicago” is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on August 6th. Tickets are on sale now through Oakdale.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

An Evening With CHICAGO

Sunday August 6   7:30pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford, CT

Reserved Tickets:  $125* (limited VIP), $86*, $56*, $36*

Tickets On Sale Now

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen