Teen Killed In Plymouth Crash Was Watertown High School Student

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Officials at Watertown High School have identified the 17-year-old student who was killed in a car crash that also injured several other teens.

School officials say Vincent Cammarata, of Watertown, died in the crash in Plymouth on Saturday.

Authorities say eight male teenagers, all current or former Watertown students, were in a small Chevrolet Cobalt when it crashed. Five suffered serious injuries, including Cammarata, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say three teens left the accident site but were later located.

School officials say grief counselors will be at the school from noon to 2 p.m. Monday for any students or staff members who need support.

