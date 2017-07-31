Stray Bullet Strikes Girl, 5

July 31, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: bridgeport, stray bullet shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old Connecticut girl and a man have been struck by stray gunfire.

Police say the girl was struck in the left hand while inside a Bridgeport home at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

An adult man was grazed in the head, possibly by the same shooter.

Police spokesman Av Harris says it does not appear as if either victim was targeted.

Both are expected to survive.

No names were released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen