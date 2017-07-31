Stray Bullet Strikes Girl, 5

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old Connecticut girl and a man have been struck by stray gunfire.
Police say the girl was struck in the left hand while inside a Bridgeport home at about 11 p.m. Sunday.
An adult man was grazed in the head, possibly by the same shooter.
Police spokesman Av Harris says it does not appear as if either victim was targeted.
Both are expected to survive.
No names were released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
