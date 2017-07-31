Officer Struck In Farmington

July 31, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: DMV, Farmington, officer struck

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Farmington Police say an officer was struck while directing traffic this morning at a construction site.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the policeman was on traffic detail at Route 4 near High Street when he was hit by a dump truck.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is being inspected by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Police say the driver was cited for striking an officer while directing traffic.

