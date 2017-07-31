East Hampton High Mourns Loss Of Principal

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The principal of East Hampton High School died unexpectedly over the weekend.
John Fidler, 60, died Sunday while vacationing with family in Maine, said officials.
“The news is hard for our teachers, staff, students, and families because John has been well-loved by the East Hampton Community for years,” superintendent Paul K. Smith said in a social-media post.
Members of the community are invited to leave cards, flowers and other tributes on the new front steps of East Hampton High Monday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.