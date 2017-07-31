Boating Accident Victim ID’d

July 31, 2017 3:15 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man pulled from the water after a boating accident has died at the hospital.

Authorities say 43-year-old Joseph Regan, of Milford, was operating a 24-foot boat in New Haven Harbor on Saturday night when it struck an object, tossing him
into the water.

His passenger, 47-year-old Robert Ross, of Guilford, was also thrown into the water but swam back to the boat and radioed for help.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where Regan was pronounced dead.

State Environmental Police continue to investigate.

