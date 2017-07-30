Woman Struck By Stolen Vehicle Dies

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A woman struck by a vehicle at Ashley Street and Sigourney Street in Hartford July 18 has died at St Francis Hospital and Medical Center.Rosella Shuler died Saturday.She lost both of her legs as a result of the serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The vehicle which struck Shuler had been stolen out of West Hartford.Those inside the vehicle fled after the crash.An arrest warrant was issued Friday for 18 year old Deykevious Russaw of Hartford, charging him with Assault in the First Degree, Larceny in the Second Degree, Evading Responsibility, Reckless Driving and Operating without a License.He is already in custody on unrelated charges.

New charges are expected and will be served at Russaw’s next court appearance.