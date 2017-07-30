Teen Hurt In ATV Accident In Maine

July 30, 2017 2:48 AM

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was injured when he was thrown off an all-terrain vehicle he and two other boys were riding.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the teen, from Connecticut, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when he was thrown into a tree.

The sheriff’s office says the ATV’s driver, a 15-year-old from Florida, went off the shoulder of a private road, causing the machine to tip. The Connecticut boy, who was riding on the back holding onto the roll bar, was ejected.

Authorities say a 13-year-old from Harpswell was sitting in the passenger’s seat. He was the only one of the three wearing a helmet. The boys weren’t identified.
An investigation is continuing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All Rights reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen