Teen Hurt In ATV Accident In Maine

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) – Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was injured when he was thrown off an all-terrain vehicle he and two other boys were riding.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the teen, from Connecticut, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when he was thrown into a tree.
The sheriff’s office says the ATV’s driver, a 15-year-old from Florida, went off the shoulder of a private road, causing the machine to tip. The Connecticut boy, who was riding on the back holding onto the roll bar, was ejected.
Authorities say a 13-year-old from Harpswell was sitting in the passenger’s seat. He was the only one of the three wearing a helmet. The boys weren’t identified.
An investigation is continuing.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)