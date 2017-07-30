New York Man Drowns In Miller Pond State Park

Durham, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reports the body of a 33-year old Queens, New York
male was recovered from the waters at Millers Pond State Park, Durham, early this evening by the Middletown South District Fire Department Dive Team. He was
last seen swimming this afternoon. State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police were notified at approximately 5:45 p.m. and responded along with State
Police, Middletown and Haddam Fire Departments who searched for the missing swimmer. Investigation by EnCon Police is ongoing and no further information is
available at this time.