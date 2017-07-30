Milford Man Killed In Boating Accident

MILFORD, CT (CBS Connecticut) – A Milford man was killed in a boating accident in the Long Island Sound late Saturday evening.
Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say a 43-year-old man from Milford was operating his 24’ Seaswirl vessel around 10:30 p.m. He was accompanied by a 47-year-old male passenger from Guilford in New Haven Harbor and struck an object causing both to be ejected from the vessel.
The passenger swam back to the vessel and radioed for help.
Both the operator and passenger were recovered by the Coast Guard and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where the operator of the vessel was pronounced dead.
State EnCon Police continue to investigate the accident.