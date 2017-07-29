Rallies For Health Care

July 29, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Health Care, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Opponents of Republican efforts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, including Connecticut’s U.S. Senators, are set to rally at
the state Capitol.

Jane McNichol, organizer of the Protect Our Care CT campaign, says rally-goers will meet Saturday to express concerns that health care coverage is “still
under threat,” despite the Senate failing early Friday to pass legislation that would have repealed parts of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

McNichol also hopes the rally will draw attention to efforts in Connecticut to reduce income limits for insurance coverage for parents and caretaker relatives
of children enrolled in the state’s HUSKY health insurance program for children.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are expected to appear at 11 a.m.

