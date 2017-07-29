Pedestrian Struck By Motor Vehicle In Middletown

Middletown, Ct. (CBS Connecticut) -On Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8:14PM Middletown Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor

vehicle on Newfield Street by Tuttle Road. The nineteen year old male was walking northbound on the west side of the roadway when contact was made by a vehicle

traveling southbound. The male was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of injuries and is listed in stable condition. The Middletown Police Traffic Unit is

investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 860-638-4000.