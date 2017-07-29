Pedestrian Struck By Motor Vehicle In Middletown

July 29, 2017 11:42 PM

Middletown, Ct.  (CBS Connecticut) -On Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 8:14PM Middletown Police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor

vehicle on Newfield Street by Tuttle Road. The nineteen year old male was walking northbound on the west side of the roadway when contact was made by a vehicle

traveling southbound. The male was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of injuries and is listed in stable condition. The Middletown Police Traffic Unit is

investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 860-638-4000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen