One Dead In Overnight Crash In Plymouth

(Plymouth, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead following a early morning crash in Plymouth.
Just before 12:30 this morning, officers were dispatched to an area of Town Hill Road after a caller reported hearing a loud crash.
When they arrived, police say they found a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the Town Hill Road-Cross Road intersection.
Five victims were transported to hospitals by Life Star chopper and ambulances. One of the victims later died at Hartford Hospital.
Those in the car were said to all be teenaged boys.
So far, there’s no word on what caused the crash.