One Dead In Overnight Crash In Plymouth

July 29, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: fatal crash, plymouth

(Plymouth, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One person is dead following a early morning crash in Plymouth.

Just before 12:30 this morning, officers were dispatched to an area of Town Hill Road after a caller reported hearing a loud crash.

When they arrived, police say they found a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the Town Hill Road-Cross Road intersection.

Five victims were transported to hospitals by Life Star chopper and ambulances. One of the victims later died at Hartford Hospital.

Those in the car were said to all be teenaged boys.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen