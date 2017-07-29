Motor Vehicle Hits Pedestrian In Torrington; Injuries Serious

July 29, 2017 11:46 PM

Torrington, Ct. (CBS Connecticut)  The Accident Investigation Team is investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Main St near McDonald’s.  A pedestrian was

struck by a car as she was crossing the street. The female victim was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star

helicopter. Main St will be closed in the are of McDermott Av for the next several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the

Torrington Police Department.  

