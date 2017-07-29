Decisive Vote Monday On Union Concessions Package

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – It’s now up to the Connecticut Senate to decide whether to approve a state employee labor concessions package that a handful of key

conservative Democrats are continuing to review.

Senators are scheduled to vote Monday on the deal reached between Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and union leaders.

The vote comes a week after the House of Representatives approved the agreement, which is projected to cover $1.5 billion of a projected $5 billion

deficit in the new, unresolved two-year, state budget.

House and Senate Republicans say their budget proposals provide more long-term savings. But Democrats say some GOP ideas would spark legal challenges.

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano says he hopes the deal is defeated Monday, with the help of conservative Democrats.

There’s an 18-to-18 partisan split in the Senate.

