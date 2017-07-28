Teen In Critical Condition After Tree Falls On Him

July 28, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: East Haven, Tree

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a tree fell on him in Connecticut.

East Haven police and Mayor Joseph Maturo tell WTIC-TV the boy was mowing the lawn outside his home in East Haven Thursday afternoon when the tree fell and trapped him.

Officials say first responders were able to free the boy, and he was rushed to the hospital.
The boy’s name and the extent of his injuries have not been released.

