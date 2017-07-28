Sound Off CT: Where Repeal & Replace Stands

July 28, 2017 9:42 AM By Jim Vicevich

Rev. John C. Rankin, President of TEI International previews ‘A Jew, A Christian, and A Muslim: All Questions are on the Table,’ happening Thursday evening, July 27th at 6:30pm at the Willimantic Camp Meeting Grounds.

Then, Steven Bucci, Visiting Fellow with the Defense Center, Allison Center, Truluck Leadership Center, Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, and The Heritage Foundation. discusses Imran Awan. A former IT aide for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Awan was kept on the payroll for months, and now Wasserman Schultz is at the center of a congressional computer equipment scandal.

Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, lets us know where the repeal and replace stand for Obamacare.

 

More from Jim Vicevich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen