Sound Off CT: Where Repeal & Replace Stands

Rev. John C. Rankin, President of TEI International previews ‘A Jew, A Christian, and A Muslim: All Questions are on the Table,’ happening Thursday evening, July 27th at 6:30pm at the Willimantic Camp Meeting Grounds.
Then, Steven Bucci, Visiting Fellow with the Defense Center, Allison Center, Truluck Leadership Center, Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy, and The Heritage Foundation. discusses Imran Awan. A former IT aide for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Awan was kept on the payroll for months, and now Wasserman Schultz is at the center of a congressional computer equipment scandal.
Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, lets us know where the repeal and replace stand for Obamacare.