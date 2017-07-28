Police: Search Continues For 12-Year-Old Girl

July 28, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Hamden, missing

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hamden police are searching for a missing girl who may be driving her mother’s car.

Police have identified the missing girl as 12-year-old Rebecca Hernandez of Hamden. Her 9-year-old sister Julianna Hernandez, had also been missing, but has now returned home.

Police say their mother’s 2016 Nissan Altima also disappeared from the driveway around the time the girls went missing. The car has the license plate AA56013.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen