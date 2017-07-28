Police: Search Continues For 12-Year-Old Girl

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Hamden police are searching for a missing girl who may be driving her mother’s car.
Police have identified the missing girl as 12-year-old Rebecca Hernandez of Hamden. Her 9-year-old sister Julianna Hernandez, had also been missing, but has now returned home.
Police say their mother’s 2016 Nissan Altima also disappeared from the driveway around the time the girls went missing. The car has the license plate AA56013.
