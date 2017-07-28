Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Elderly Man’s Death

July 28, 2017 8:31 AM
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of an elderly man who was found in a pool of blood at the end of his driveway.

WTNH-TV reports Steven Brockett worked as a handyman for Isidore Ellin. Ellin’s body was found at his Middlebury home in November 2015.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Ellin died of blunt force trauma to the head.

State prosecutors say Brockett killed the 79-year-old man because he thought he was owed money.

Brockett apologized to Ellin’s daughter during his sentencing hearing Thursday.

