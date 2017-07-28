Heroin Seized, Two Arrested In Killingly

July 28, 2017 9:40 PM
Filed Under: Arrests, heroin, Killingly

(KILLINGLY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police made two arrests Friday after executing search and seizure warrants at 36 Prospect Avenue Apartment C in Killingly.An investigation revealed 52 year old Julio Valentin and 46 year old Linda Eldredge were processing and selling heroin from the residence.

Troopers locate Valentin on the Danielson footbridge with 10 bags of heroin.In the search of the apartment another 60 bags of heroin were found, pre-packaged for sale along with $600.00 in cash.

Valentin and Eldredge are charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell and Possession of heroin.Valentin is being held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and is die in Danielson Superior Court Monday.Eldredge was released on $25,000 bond and has an August 9th date in Danielson Superior Court.

