East Hartford Police Seek Car In Double Shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – East Hartford police are looking for a car in connection with Thursday afternoon’s double shooting on Great Hill Road.
Police say a five-year-old local boy and 19-year-old Michael Atkinson of Windsor were wounded in the drive-by shooting. Both were listed in stable condition Friday morning and are expected to survive, said police.
Police are seeking a light blue or gray four-door BMW with tinted windows and minor passenger-side front-end damage in connection with the shooting. Police describe the car as a “suspect vehicle,” and say the public should no attempt to approach it. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Daniel Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or the East Hartford Police anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.
