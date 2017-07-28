DUI Arrest Made On Route 9

July 28, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: DUI, New Britain

(NEW BRITAIN,Conn/CBS Connecticut) – A New Britain man has been arrested after State Police received reports both Wednesday and Thursday of a vehicle being operated erratically on Route 9 southbound near exit 30.The vehicle reported Thursday matched the description of the vehicle from the previous day.

The vehicle was spotted traveling south on Route 9 and a high rate of speed and was stopped.The driver, 26 year old Michal Stasiak of New Britain was given a series of standardized field sobriety tests , which State Police say he failed.

Stasiak has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs and Operating with a Suspended Drivers License.

Stasiak was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court August 15th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen