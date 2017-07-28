DUI Arrest Made On Route 9

(NEW BRITAIN,Conn/CBS Connecticut) – A New Britain man has been arrested after State Police received reports both Wednesday and Thursday of a vehicle being operated erratically on Route 9 southbound near exit 30.The vehicle reported Thursday matched the description of the vehicle from the previous day.
The vehicle was spotted traveling south on Route 9 and a high rate of speed and was stopped.The driver, 26 year old Michal Stasiak of New Britain was given a series of standardized field sobriety tests , which State Police say he failed.
Stasiak has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs and Operating with a Suspended Drivers License.
Stasiak was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court August 15th.