This Morning With Ray Dunaway July 27, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr Anthony Alessi, board-certified Connecticut neurologist in private practice specializing in general neurology, neuromuscular diseases, EMG and sports neurology (and host of WTIC’s Healthy Rounds) discusses some startling new findings. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) was found in 99% of studied brains from deceased NFL players.

7:20- Tim Phelan, President of The Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, talks the 17th annual “tax holiday” week in Connecticut. Despite the lack of a state budget, Connecticut’s annual “Sales Tax Free Week” is scheduled for the third week of August.

7:50- Elin Katz, Office of Consumer Counsel, explains how Gov. Malloy is using his executive authority to ask state energy regulators to review the viability of the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford.

8:50- Oren Cass, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where he focuses on energy, the environment, and antipoverty policy, looks at the climate change “debate” which has entered what we might call the “Campfire Phase”, in which the goal is to tell the scariest story.

