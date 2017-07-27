Shots Fired At Crowd Leaving House Party

July 27, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: house party, Norwich, Shots

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Norwich police are investigating after someone fired shots at a crowd leaving a house party.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers reported several juveniles running from the Norwich home.

Authorities say a house party had just ended when someone fired five gunshots into the crowd.

No injuries have been reported, but one bullet caused damage to a nearby home after it went through two walls of a bedroom.

An investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen