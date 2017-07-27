Shots Fired At Crowd Leaving House Party

NORWICH, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Norwich police are investigating after someone fired shots at a crowd leaving a house party.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers reported several juveniles running from the Norwich home.
Authorities say a house party had just ended when someone fired five gunshots into the crowd.
No injuries have been reported, but one bullet caused damage to a nearby home after it went through two walls of a bedroom.
An investigation is ongoing.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)