Not All Happy With Fuel Charge Proposal

(Cromwell, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The public will get a half dozen opportunities in August and September to comment on a Comprehensive Energy Strategy released this week by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It’s an update of a plan that first came to fore five years ago to study cheaper, cleaner ways to produce energy.

One of the components of that plan calls for a charge on heating and propane consumption.

But Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, says there’s already a charge consumers pay on their electric bill, calling the proposal a double tax.

He says there’s concern on increasing costs, particularly on lower income residents and the elderly.

The first of the hearings is set for August 14 in Willimantic.