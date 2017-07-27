Not All Happy With Fuel Charge Proposal

July 27, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

(Cromwell, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The public will get a half dozen opportunities in August and September to comment on a Comprehensive Energy Strategy released this week by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

It’s an update of a plan that first came to fore five years ago to study cheaper, cleaner ways to produce energy.

One of the components of that plan calls for a charge on heating and propane consumption.

But Chris Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, says there’s already a charge consumers pay on their electric bill, calling the proposal a double tax.

He says there’s concern on increasing costs, particularly on lower income residents and the elderly.

The first of the hearings is set for August 14 in Willimantic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen