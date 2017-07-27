Man Found Guilty Of Burning Children’s Hands On Stove

July 27, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: Michael Torres, New Haven, Stove

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has been convicted of assault and other charges for punishing two children by holding their hands over a stove’s open flame.

The New Haven Register reports that the victims testified that 31-year-old Michael Torres became angry after one of them opened a window in a New Haven apartment in August 2015.

A doctor says a 4-year-old girl suffered fifth-degree burns, but an 8-year-old girl avoided serious injury by struggling from Torres’ grasp.

Torres testified the children burned themselves accidentally.

His lawyer says he was disappointed with the verdict handed down Wednesday and plans to appeal.

Torres’ girlfriend, who was at home at the time of the burnings, previously pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

Listen