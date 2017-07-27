Brutality Suit Against Cop Goes To Trial

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) – A lawsuit alleging brutality by Connecticut police filed by a man in his 70s is heading to trial.

Edmund Schwesinger Jr. alleges in the suit filed in 2015 that he was assaulted by a Greenwich police officer during a 2013 traffic stop.

Schwesinger’s attorney tells the Greenwich Time (http://bit.ly/2v0OEU1 ) the case is going to trial because settlement negotiations stalled.

The suit alleges Schwesinger was shoved against his vehicle after he was pulled over while talking on his cellphone on the way to the hospital for an emergency

involving his wife. He says he suffered a detached retina, as well as shoulder and neck injuries.

Schwesigner was arrested, but a judge later dismissed all charges.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

The town’s legal department did not respond to a request for comment.

