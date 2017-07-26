Wounded Congressman Released From Hospital

July 26, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: baseball shooting, Congressman Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged
from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient
rehabilitation.”

It isn’t identifying the facility.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs, resulting in several surgeries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

