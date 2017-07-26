West Hartford Police Arrest Owner Of Dog That Attacked Bloomfield Man

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police have arrested the owner of a dog that viciously attacked a 78-year-old Bloomfield man last week.
Police say the Boxer mix had a long history of aggressive behavior and had attacked two people in the past. Police say the dog, owned by Katherine Stevenson, was under a restraint order and was supposed to be wearing a basket muzzle and full harness with a control leash– but was not when it went after William Chesanek on the evening of July 17 on Iroquois Road.
Stevenson, 41, was arrested Tuesday night at her home in Avon on charges of second-degree assault of an elderly person, first-degree reckless endangerment, violation of a restraint order, nuisance dog by means of vicious disposition, and roaming dog, said police. She’s scheduled to appear in court on August 3.
Police say Stevenson opted to have the dog euthanized immediately after the attack, which left Chesanek with injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep, and pelvis.